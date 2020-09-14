Tom Brady Loses Bucs Debut, and the Haters Are Lining Up

Tom Brady made his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut on Sunday during a game against the New Orleans Saints. This start marked the first NFL game he ever played in a different uniform following a long and storied career with the New England Patriots, which created excitement among NFL fans. However, Brady struggled during the 34-23 loss, throwing two interceptions that led to Saints' touchdowns.

When NFL fans saw this performance on Sunday, they sounded off on Twitter. Those that support Brady said that he will build chemistry with his new receivers and lead the team to several victories. The haters, on the other hand, were very vocal with their criticism. Those that despise the veteran quarterback quickly headed to social media to talk about how he "played awful" and "needed to retire." Others said that the Patriots won't miss Brady due to having Cam Newton on the roster.