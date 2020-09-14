Tom Brady Loses Bucs Debut, and the Haters Are Lining Up
Tom Brady made his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut on Sunday during a game against the New Orleans Saints. This start marked the first NFL game he ever played in a different uniform following a long and storied career with the New England Patriots, which created excitement among NFL fans. However, Brady struggled during the 34-23 loss, throwing two interceptions that led to Saints' touchdowns.
When NFL fans saw this performance on Sunday, they sounded off on Twitter. Those that support Brady said that he will build chemistry with his new receivers and lead the team to several victories. The haters, on the other hand, were very vocal with their criticism. Those that despise the veteran quarterback quickly headed to social media to talk about how he "played awful" and "needed to retire." Others said that the Patriots won't miss Brady due to having Cam Newton on the roster.
*whispers* what if Tom Brady was just bad last year— mark folkloretta (@CTowersCBS) September 13, 2020
prevnext
Twitter when Tom Brady is bad pic.twitter.com/By0rTivOSC— Spike Smeagol (Classic Mode) (@Cosmis) September 14, 2020
Patriots fans finally getting a taste of what it’s like to hate on Tom Brady when he plays bad. You love to see Patriots fans (primarily on Facebook) unironically prove anti Brady points we’ve all made for years.— slade (@SladeSharma) September 14, 2020
prevnext
You lads coming to the conclusion Tom Brady was the 7th best QB this week, either your algorithm is outrageously wrong or the state of QB play in #NFL was unbelievably bad. He was a mess yesterday. https://t.co/ExNMlw8cEX— Rob C (@RobC081090) September 14, 2020
Shannon Sharpe be wanting to curse so bad when skip interrupts him lol especially when he has no shot of winning the argument. Tom Brady stink up the field yesterday plain and simple— MMMB🕊💙 (@YBS_Tech) September 14, 2020
prevnext
Is that why you sucked so bad yesterday? You need glasses?— M (@wearmasksplease) September 14, 2020
I watched the Bucs game, and Tom Brady played about as awful a football game as can be played. Id be hard pressed to agree that a half dozen or so QBs played worse.— Turd Ferguson🧢 (@Staffier) September 14, 2020
prevnext
Tom Brady looked pretty awful yesterday but has anyone considered that the Saints are just... good?— Josh Wilson (@JoshWilsonFS) September 14, 2020
“@RobGronkowski looks like he’s 300 years old. @TomBrady has been injected more in his face than @SpeakerPelosi. He looks awful, he looks old, he looks terrible. @BruceArians the @Buccaneers coach threw him under the bus after the game.” — @kirkmin— KMS Quotes (@QuotesKms) September 14, 2020
prevnext
Awful game— Moses (@MosesIAmWhoIAm) September 14, 2020
Hes right. Brady is awful. Stop being a fanboy get a life outside of sports.— CJFunkoCollector7 (@TheCMan2131) September 14, 2020
prevnext
No kidding yall looked awful— holygator (@HolygatorKevin) September 14, 2020
Bucs had 12 penalties today. Bill Belichick coached teams don’t do that. Brady looked awful. Tampa will get better but I’ve said the whole time Tom will miss Belichick much more than Belichick will ever miss him— Pauly (@PaulDs624) September 14, 2020
prev
As a Patriots fan, am I awful for not feeling bad that @TomBrady having a bad game?— Luis M Burgos (@Luismburgos) September 13, 2020