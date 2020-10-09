Social Media Trolls Tom Brady After Making Big Mental Mistake in Buccaneers Loss vs. Bears

Tom Brady made a big mental mistake in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. On the final drive of the game, Brady was looking to get the Bucs their fourth win of the year as they were down 20-19 with a little more than a minute remaining in the game. At the Bucs 41-yard line, Brady threw an incomplete pass to tight end Cameron Brate on fourth down. When the pass fell incomplete, the six-time Super Bowl winner looked around and flashed four fingers indicating the Bucs had one more down on the series. His mental error led to the Bears taking over on downs and running out the clock for the win.

"Yeah, I knew we needed a chunk, and I was thinking about more yardage," Brady said after the game as reported by the NFL Network. "It was bad execution. We had a great opportunity there. Just didn't execute when we needed to." Brady was then asked about the down situation and said: "Yeah, you're up against the clock. I knew we had to gain a chunk, so I should have been thinking more first down instead of chunk." Here's a look at social media reacting to Brady's mistake.