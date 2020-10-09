Social Media Trolls Tom Brady After Making Big Mental Mistake in Buccaneers Loss vs. Bears
Tom Brady made a big mental mistake in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. On the final drive of the game, Brady was looking to get the Bucs their fourth win of the year as they were down 20-19 with a little more than a minute remaining in the game. At the Bucs 41-yard line, Brady threw an incomplete pass to tight end Cameron Brate on fourth down. When the pass fell incomplete, the six-time Super Bowl winner looked around and flashed four fingers indicating the Bucs had one more down on the series. His mental error led to the Bears taking over on downs and running out the clock for the win.
"Yeah, I knew we needed a chunk, and I was thinking about more yardage," Brady said after the game as reported by the NFL Network. "It was bad execution. We had a great opportunity there. Just didn't execute when we needed to." Brady was then asked about the down situation and said: "Yeah, you're up against the clock. I knew we had to gain a chunk, so I should have been thinking more first down instead of chunk." Here's a look at social media reacting to Brady's mistake.
Tom Brady thought it was 3rd down after a 4th down incompletion ended the game for Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/YF25w3rU3Y— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2020
Bucs coach Bruce Arians says Tom Brady knew it was 4th down. pic.twitter.com/yPYRShONzY— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady loses track of what down it was during final possession vs Bears.
A clear sign that he's washed up! https://t.co/V1wDpWFRcF— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2020
Wow! Tom Brady didn’t realize it was 4th down... you forget things in your old age. #TNF pic.twitter.com/oDF1LAml8R— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 9, 2020
JR Smith seeing Tom Brady forget it was 4th down pic.twitter.com/UFpWQYoavK— Bo Tilly 🇰🇷🤙🏾 (@BoTilly) October 9, 2020
Florida man forgets which down it is, loses game....https://t.co/f5lEPG3Ib6— TPS (@TotalProSports) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady thought it was 3rd down. It was not. It was 4th down. And the Buccaneers just lost. pic.twitter.com/P3OX2KTXFF— The Ringer (@ringer) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady learning that that was 4th down. #Bears pic.twitter.com/L4v5mt7tnL— Jed (@whatjedsaid) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady: forgets it was 4th down on final drive— jeffery JL21 (@jeffery30264199) October 9, 2020
JR Smith: first time? pic.twitter.com/tvOnb2KXH4
Tom Brady your goat?? Dude yelled at his teammates all night and didn’t know it was 4th down with game in the line....yikes pic.twitter.com/VBmMx3Ek6p— mohammad 💨💨 (@SeaGoat03) October 9, 2020
Bruce Arians to Tom Brady after that 4th down play pic.twitter.com/PlTFpqX385— OBJ is the GOAT(Cam Hart) (@camfromthe216) October 9, 2020
Refs: Hey Tom that was 4th down. Get off the field.
Tom Brady:@PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/t4BUARhhez— Ernie Dee (@Ernn_dee) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady after 4th down “What down?” pic.twitter.com/GPTqOJfWfQ— gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady not knowing that was 4th down is the best thing I've seen all day 🤔— Words matter; Choose them wisely (@ken_petronis) October 9, 2020
NFL Refs: Tom that was 4th down...
Brady: pic.twitter.com/xgnM2aPh07— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 9, 2020
And the #Saints can officially thank the Bears for handing the Bucs a loss tonight. Saints now have a chance to retake the NFC South lead with a win over the Chargers on Monday.
Tom Brady apparently didn’t realize it was 4th down. Not something you see every day. pic.twitter.com/byjezfbyw4— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 9, 2020
At 43 and a couple of months, Tom Brady becomes mortal and has his first senior moment. Yes, sir, that was 4th down. pic.twitter.com/NgIIyoV81E— GCinOC (@GCinOC1) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady did not know it was 4th down. Bears win. Unbelievable.— Lin Brehmer (@LinBrehmer) October 9, 2020
Bruce Arians on if Tom Brady knew it was 4th down:
“He knew.” pic.twitter.com/BEqekIiSI0— ChiefsJayhawksRoyals (@CJR16255) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady lining up for 5th down vs. Brian Hoyer trying to call his 4th timeout pic.twitter.com/PwcPwWwo0f— Camerinho (@realcamstuart) October 9, 2020
#NFL quarterbacks 38 or older:
Ben Roethlisberger - 7 TD/1 INT off of elbow surgery.
Tom Brady - Cant remember what down it is.
Drew Brees - Can’t throw over 20 yards.
Philip Rivers - Can’t play in the 4th quarter.— Across The Bridge (@ATBPGH) October 9, 2020