Tom Brady Drops Hype Video for Bucs' Playoff Game, and Patriots Fans Sound Off

Saturday morning, Tom Brady continued a tradition on social media, albeit it in a slightly different way. He posted a playoff hype video to fire up football fans for the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team. This video marked the first postseason of his career in which Brady didn't suit up for the New England Patriots, which created a wide range of reactions on Twitter.

There were several football fans on social media that saw Brady's video and reacted with sadness. They proclaimed that Brady should have never left New England and that he could have taken his former team to a seventh Super Bowl. Others, however, said that they will forever cheer for the six-time Super Bowl fan. These fans proclaimed that they will begrudgingly root for the Buccaneers just to show support for Brady.