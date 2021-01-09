Tom Brady Drops Hype Video for Bucs' Playoff Game, and Patriots Fans Sound Off
Saturday morning, Tom Brady continued a tradition on social media, albeit it in a slightly different way. He posted a playoff hype video to fire up football fans for the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team. This video marked the first postseason of his career in which Brady didn't suit up for the New England Patriots, which created a wide range of reactions on Twitter.
There were several football fans on social media that saw Brady's video and reacted with sadness. They proclaimed that Brady should have never left New England and that he could have taken his former team to a seventh Super Bowl. Others, however, said that they will forever cheer for the six-time Super Bowl fan. These fans proclaimed that they will begrudgingly root for the Buccaneers just to show support for Brady.
LFG but I’m crying inside pic.twitter.com/PdccWdtmEB— New Year Brycen 🎆 (@BradyyNFL) January 9, 2021
Go get em 🐐 pic.twitter.com/7x6t4Kh4u2— Matt (@MattyNitro) January 9, 2021
Naw we rooting for him— Schooly (@Scoopin_Schooly) January 9, 2021
I remember earlier in the season you forgot what down it was in Chicago at the end of the game. I believe CDC guidelines recommend a nap for the elderly if they are going to be up late. Please consider napping today. Good Luck.— Nick Modlin (@nickmodlin) January 9, 2021
loved watching these TB hype videos over the years. Used to be all pats. Now the bucs - still gets me fired up. TB forever!!
Ps - watched the pats hype video for this weekend...here’s a glimpse pic.twitter.com/NKw1Vyhf3E— Mike Centamore (@Centamore5) January 9, 2021
Go get 7 🐐👊 pic.twitter.com/UFIagTuqux— Adamm H24 🇨🇦 (@AdammH24) January 9, 2021
Nice. But significantly less cool than previous playoff hype videos just sayin— Lucas Churchill (@lucaschurchill) January 9, 2021
I remember when these were for us in NE! Good luck in the playoffs, nice touch using the poem from The Grey 😎 pic.twitter.com/xO8MljGcGg— Nick/Deimos (@PepperoniCobra) January 9, 2021
I mean, except Bill.— EsDubya (@TwoFifty110) January 9, 2021
Congratulations to you on making the playoffs in your first year with the Bucs after many years with the Patriots! Good luck to you, Tom! pic.twitter.com/kHLGwFroaP— Austin (@Austin12324) January 9, 2021
This is absolutely by far the craziest thing ever,this is supposed to be happening in Foxboro Mass not TBFLA WTF went wrong?it shouldn’t have ended this way. Maybe Kraft was right all Egos should have been checked at the door!— Patrick Sheerin (@SheerinPatrick) January 9, 2021
Come back Tom pic.twitter.com/d9xmBY5nrw— Tim Henry (@then122) January 9, 2021
Proud of you man whatever happens today happens. You need to win but TB12 baby🐐 pic.twitter.com/6RavsbbvbO— Cam Carter (@CamWriting_) January 9, 2021
You have all of non petty New England rooting for you tonight. Not done yet!!— heather marie (@Heatherella_NE) January 9, 2021