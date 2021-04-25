Tiger Woods Swarmed With Support After Revealing First Photo Since Crash

on Friday, Tiger Woods posted his first photo since his devastating car crash back in February, and fans were overjoyed to see him. The picture showed Woods standing on crutches in his own backyard, with a dog sitting by his side. The golfer smiled in spite of the long road to recovery ahead of him.

"My course is coming along faster than I am," Woods joked, referencing the private golf course under construction behind him. "But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend." Woods has been resting at his home in Florida ever since his car crash in Palos Verdes, California on Feb. 23. He suffered serious leg injuries and needed multiple surgeries to recover. Even now, it's not clear if his mobility will be back to what it once was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods)

Many fans are still holding out hope that Woods will make a full recovery and return to competitive golf before long, though others are more critical of the 45-year-old. According to a report by NBC News, Woods was driving almost twice the speed limit — 84 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone — at the time of his crash. He hit a tree that sent the whole SUV flying into the air.

Woods reportedly told police that he did not remember the crash nor even the drive beforehand, yet they did not seek a search warrant to test his blood for drugs or alcohol. Many fans are therefore assuming that Woods was impaired at the time of the crash, since he has had problems with prescription drug abuse in the past. That suspicion has never been confirmed, but it permeates the conversation around Woods' new picture. Scroll down for a look at how fans are handling Woods' return to social media.