Tiger Woods Reportedly Working on Big Project While Recovering From Car Crash

It looks like Tiger Woods is up to something. Florida native Dakota Atkinson took an overhead photo of the Jupiter Island Practice Facility, the golf course in Woods' backyard. The photo shows three of the four custom greens under construction. It's not clear what Woods has planned for the assumed makeover, but with him looking to get back to action sooner than later, but a makeover could be something that gets him back in action faster while recovering from his recent car crash.

Woods is very confident in his golf course. In 2019 shortly before winning the Masters for the fifth time, Woods talked about the facility being strong enough to get him ready for the tournament at Augusta National. “A lot of practicing my putting, short game, getting the speed down and really trying to play arcing break and literally just trying to hit the highest point possible to fall in the front lip, because you have putts there … I’ve had 10-footers that break eight feet. So it’s just seeing lines that you don’t normally see,” Woods said to GolfTV.

It might be a while before fans will see Woods at a PGA Tour event as he suffered severe injuries in the California crash. However, the 45-year-old golf legend is keeping a positive attitude as he continues to recover at home, according to a recent report. A source spoke to US Weekly about Woods and said he "is in better spirits now than he was directly following the accident," which occurred on Tuesday, February 23 and resulted in him spending weeks in the hospital after suffering multiple broken bones.

Woods gave his most recent health update in March. "Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods' statement began. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks. Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events, which ties for the most all-time. He also won 15 major championships, the second-most in history behind Jack Nicklaus, who has 18.