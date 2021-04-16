Tiger Woods Update: How the Pro Golfer Is Doing 2 Months After Car Crash

✖

Two months after he suffered severe injuries in a California car crash, Tiger Woods is still on the path to recovery. In a new update revealed about the professional golfer on Friday, it was revealed that Woods 45, is maintaining a positive attitude as he now continues his recovery at home.

The new update came via a source who spoke exclusively with Us Weekly. Although few details were revealed about the golfer's recovery, the source said Woods "is in better spirits now than he was directly following the accident," which occurred on Tuesday, February 23 and resulted in a weeks-long hospital stay and surgery after he suffered numerous broken bones. Now "back at home" and "hopeful," according to the source, Woods has reportedly "seen progress in his recovery."

This is a developing story…