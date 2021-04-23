Tiger Woods Update: Golfer on Crutches, Smiling in 1st Photo Since Crash

✖

Tiger Woods just shared a big update on his road to recovery after being involved in a car accident in February. The golf star went to Instagram on Friday afternoon to post a photo of himself smiling and on crutches with a medical brace on his lower right leg and ankle. He is standing on one of his golf courses with his dog.

"My course is coming along faster than I am," Woods wrote in the post. "But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend." Woods' car crash occurred on Feb. 23 in the Los Angeles area. TMZ reported that Woods, 45, suffered comminuted open fractures in his right leg, which means the bone was shattered in at least two places and broke through the skin. Woods spent a few weeks in the hospital before being released on March 16.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods' statement began. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks. Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." There was speculation on what caused the crash. But when the investigation was all said and done, it was the speed that caused the accident.

"In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23 in Los Angeles has been completed and closed," Woods said in a statement. "I am so grateful to both the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzales and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital. Woods will continue to recover and work his way back to the PGA Tour. He currently has 15 major championships and needs four more to have the most in PGA Tour history.