Texans GM Nick Caserio Says Team Has 'Zero Interest' in Trading Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans. And while most NFL fans would love to see him get moved, that doesn't mean the Texans will do it. New Texans GM Nick Caserio spoke to reporters on Friday and said the team is not looking to trade the face of the franchise.

"Organizationally, I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio said, as reported by NFL.com. "He's had a great impact on this organization, a great impact on a lot of people, a great impact on this team, and we look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring once we get started. And, you know, we have zero interest in trading the player. We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team. We look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring."

Caserio says this as he was introducing David Culley as the team's new head coach. One of the reasons Watson wants to be traded is he is frustrated with the hiring process of the new GM and coach. Based on Caserio comments, the Texans are in no rush to make any decisions on Watson and will do everything they can to keep him in Houston as he's one of the top young quarterbacks in the game.

"The only thing I knew about this whole situation, at that point, was is that I was being interviewed for this job to be the head coach. And, I did know at that point -- Deshaun Watson is a Houston Texan," Culley said. "He's the quarterback of the Houston Texans, and that's all that I was concerned about and that's all I knew. And whatever has been said about what he wanted to do or didn't want to do -- all I knew is this: Having been in this business this long --– he is a Houston Texan. And I want him to be a Houston Texan."

Watson was drafted by the Texans in 2017. He has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and has led the Texans to the playoffs two of the last three seasons. In 2020, Watson had a career year, throwing for 4,823 yards, and 33 touchdowns.