Deshaun Watson Requests Trade From Texans, According to Report

Deshaun Watson is ready to move on from the Houston Texans. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 25-year old quarterback has officially requested a trade from the Texans a few weeks ago. This comes after the team announced the hiring of David Culley as their new head coach.

Schefter goes on to say that Watson hasn't spoken to new general manager Nick Caserio nor executive Jack Easterby. It's been reported this month that Watson has been frustrated with the Texans, and it started when the team hired Nick Caserio as the GM. While Watson has no issues with Caserio, he didn't like the fact he wasn't involved in the hiring process. The request comes after Watson signed a four-year, $177.5 million contract extension with the Texans nearly one year ago.

Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago. Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

Watson is coming off a career-year, completing 70.2% of his passes and throwing for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. However, the Texans finished the season 4-12, and it was Watson's first losing season in his pro or college career. After the team's final game of the 2020 season - a 41-38 loss to the Tennessee Titans - Watson told reporters his approach stays the same every time he's out on the field.

"I just continue to grow, and it just showed the passion and the energy and just the love of the game, the love of the relationships, the love of the preparation that I bring each and every day towards this game," Watson said as reported by Texans Wire. "And that’s what it’s all about for me is really just making other people around me better.”

On social media, Watson has hinted at his frustrations with the team. All of this has led to fans protesting the front office for their treatment of Watson. When Watson heard about this, he asked fans to not protest on his behalf due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of Watson's talent and age, various NFL teams will call the Texans to see what they will be willing to take in exchange for the Clemson alum. Watson reportedly would like to join the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins if the Texans do make the decision to trade him.