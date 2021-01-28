Deshaun Watson: 7 NFL Teams the Texans QB Could Play for After Requesting Trade

Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans. It was reported Watson requested a trade a few weeks ago, but the news came out on Thursday morning. Watson has shown frustration with the Texans after the team hired Nick Caserio after not talking to him about the move. This also comes right after the team hired David Culley as their new head coach.

Watson signed a four-year, $177 million contract extension with the Texans in September. He has a no-trade inclusion in his contract, but as Sarah Bishop of ESPN reported, the Texans could choose not to trade him because of the length of the contract and the possibility of franchise tagging him for three years. When it comes down to it, the Texans could control the rights to Watson through the 2028 season.

If that happens, Watson could county by either sitting out the 2021 season or simply retiring. He has given no indication of doing that but has made it clear he wants out of Houston. This also comes after Watson set career-highs in passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage in 2020. Scroll down to see which seven teams Watson could play for after requesting a trade.