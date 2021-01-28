Deshaun Watson: 7 NFL Teams the Texans QB Could Play for After Requesting Trade
Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans. It was reported Watson requested a trade a few weeks ago, but the news came out on Thursday morning. Watson has shown frustration with the Texans after the team hired Nick Caserio after not talking to him about the move. This also comes right after the team hired David Culley as their new head coach.
Watson signed a four-year, $177 million contract extension with the Texans in September. He has a no-trade inclusion in his contract, but as Sarah Bishop of ESPN reported, the Texans could choose not to trade him because of the length of the contract and the possibility of franchise tagging him for three years. When it comes down to it, the Texans could control the rights to Watson through the 2028 season.
If that happens, Watson could county by either sitting out the 2021 season or simply retiring. He has given no indication of doing that but has made it clear he wants out of Houston. This also comes after Watson set career-highs in passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage in 2020. Scroll down to see which seven teams Watson could play for after requesting a trade.
Miami Dolphins
This might be the best fit for Watson. Despite the Dolphins drafting Tua Tagovailoa last year, they can take a big step forward with the addition of Watson. Last year, the Dolphins finished the year with a 10-6 record but missed the playoffs.
New York Jets
Watson has reportedly said he would like to play for the Jets if he was traded. With a new head coach in Robert Saleh, adding a quarterback like Watson would help speed up the rebuild in New York. If the Jets make the trade, it would also mean the Sam Darnold era is over.
Denver Broncos
Drew Lock has shown glimpses of being a top quarterback, but Broncos new general manager George Paton could get the fans fired up with the trade of Watson. If Watson were to come to Denver, he would be working with some strong weapons, including Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and KL Hamler.
San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo got the 49ers to the Super Bowl last year but adding Watson would but the 49ers over the top. Watson's athletic ability fits 49er's coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme, which is something he has been looking for since becoming the head coach.
Washington Football Team
Washington moved on from Dwayne Haskins and will likely do the same with Alex Smith. Taylor Heinicke played well for Washington in the playoff game, but Watson would get them back to where they were in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Las Vegas Raiders
Derek Carr has been solid for the Raiders, but they need something big to get them over the hump. Watson would be working with players like Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs, which is a pretty solid group of skill players.
New England Patriots
It's likely the Patriots won't re-sign Cam Newton, and Jarrett Stidham isn't the answer. Bill Belichick should get things back on track in 2021, but he needs a quarterback that is accurate and won't make mistakes. Watson is that and has the ability to make big plays with his arms and legs.