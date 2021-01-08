Deshaun Watson Reportedly Unhappy With Texans, and NFL Fans Want Him Traded
Deshaun Watson is frustrated with the Houston Texans right now. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 25-year old Pro Bowl quarterback is "extremely unhappy" with the franchise regarding his lack of involvement in and the process of the team's decision to hire Nick Caserio as their general manager. Texans owner Cal McNair told Watson he would be involved in the process and be asked to provide feedback during the team's search for a GM and head coach.
Rapoport says that Watson doesn't have a problem with Caserio, but his lack of involvement bothers him. Watson heard about the news of the new general manager on Twitter instead of the team informing him. It's similar to when the Texans traded Watson's top target, DeAndre Hopkins, to the Arizona Cardinals in March.
Watson signed a four-year, $177.5 million deal in September, confirming he's the Texans' franchise quarterback. This past season, the Texans won just four of their 16 games, but Watson wasn't the reason for their struggles, throwing for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Texans have no intentions of trading Watson, but NFL fans really want to see it happen.
