Plot for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released next year, and very little information on the film has been revealed. However, that changed this week as the reported plot of the film made its way online. Writer Ben Mekler tweeted out the possible plot of the Space Jam sequel which includes LeBron James saving his son from a "powerful force" played by Don Cheadle.

"During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidentally get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.' stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle)," the synopsis states. "With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G's mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA's biggest stars as the entire world watches."

This reported plot has not been confirmed. In fact, there are some reports that are saying the plot that has surfaced online is fake. Warner Bros. has not issued a statement denying the plot being fake or real, but Mekler is the only one to share the news. The last bit of information for Space Jam: A New Legacy that was released was in August when James showed off his Tune Squad uniform. Filming for Space Jam: A New Legacy came to end in September 2019 and James' farewell speech was leaked.

"I showed up on set — on June 17 — and I grabbed my first script," James told the crew. "I grabbed it and in the far right corner, that f—ing thing said 'Day 1 of 58 days.' I was like, 'Bron, what the f—?' No matter how long you're together — you know, two months, three months — when you are together 12, 13, 14 hours a day, five days a week, sometimes six, you become family."

Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theatres on July 16, 2021. It's a direct sequel to the 1996 film Space Jam, which starred Michael Jordan, Billy West, Wayne Knight and Theresa Randle along with the Looney Tunes characters.