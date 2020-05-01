LeBron James Reveals New 'Space Jam' Sequel Logo, Title

✖

LeBron James just revealed more information about the new Space Jam film. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers star went to social media to reveal the logo and the title of the new movie. James showed off a black hat with a logo that says Space Jam: A New Legacy. Filming for the Space Jam sequel began last year, and it is scheduled to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

The first Space Jam, which starred Michael Jordan, was released on November 15, 1996. Development for the sequel started in 1997, but Jordan did not agree to star in the film, which led to it being canceled at the time. In 2014, Warner Brothers announced the sequel that will star James. In 2018, Ryan Coogler, director of the Marvel film Black Panther, was announced as a producer. "The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James said in 2018. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people."

Along with James and Bugs Bunny, the cast includes NBA stars Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and other NBA and WNBA players. Academy Award nominee Don Cheadle joined the cast last year as well as The Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green who will play James' wife. The question is will Jordan make a cameo appearance in Space Jam: A New Legacy?

"Hopefully there will be a role for Michael [Jordan] if he wants it," James’ production partner, Maverick Carter, told the Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "But Michael Jordan is Michael F—n Jordan. It doesn’t matter [if James] calls him, he's gonna do whatever the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do. LeBron and Michael are not sitting around talking about Space Jam."

The original Space Jam also featured, NBA legends Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, and Larry Johnson. Seinfeld star Wayne Knight played Jordan's publicist, and Therese Randale played Jordan's wife. Space Jam was a huge success as it made over $230 million worldwide.