LeBron James' Emotional NSFW Speech From 'Space Jam' Set Leaks

✖

LeBron James and the cast and crew of Space Jam 2 wrapped production in September 2019 after weeks on set. The Los Angeles Lakers star celebrated by giving a speech to everyone that put dozens of hours of effort into the project. Now that audio has surfaced and provided the opportunity for fans to listen to James' NSFW speech.

TMZ recently obtained audio of James' final speech to the cast and crew. He gathered everyone around after 58 days of shooting and talked about the impact of the original film on his life. James reiterated that he is "super excited" about Space Jam 2 while praising everyone's effort throughout production — although he did so with multiple curse words. The full NSFW speech is available below.

"I showed up on set — on June 17 — and I grabbed my first script," James told the crew. "I grabbed it and in the far right corner, that f—ing thing said 'Day 1 of 58 days.' I was like, 'Bron, what the f—?' No matter how long you're together — you know, two months, three months — when you are together 12, 13, 14 hours a day, five days a week, sometimes six, you become family."

James continued and spoke out about his childhood and how "he's not supposed to be here." He explained that he grew up as the only child in a single-parent household and said that his mother walked around as a sophomore in high school while pregnant with him. Based on his childhood in small-town Akron, Ohio, and growing up as an African American man, James said that he should not have made it out of Ohio and into the NBA. However, he did just that and became one of the biggest stars in the league. James explained that achieving this goal was just like "extra credit" for him.

Fans have eagerly anticipated every update about the upcoming sequel. They expressed excitement after learning the identities of the other NBA stars in the film. The fans also asked about the opportunity to purchase merchandise after seeing the custom film jerseys.

The original Space Jam hit theaters in 1996 and grossed $230 million. In the film, Michael Jordan teamed up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes to save the world from the villainous Monstars who robbed NBA stars of their abilities. Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing and Charles Barley were among the other NBA legends who appeared in the film.

The sequel will also feature several top NBA stars, including James and Draymond Green. Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and Russell Westbrook will also appear in the film. The NBA isn't the only league represented, however, as WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike will also appear.