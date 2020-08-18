'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Sneak Peek With LeBron James Released

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to hit theatres next year, and fans just got a sneak peek of what the film will look like. This week, a short video was released that showed LeBron James in his Tune Squad jersey. James wears No. 23 as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, but by the looks of the shorts he's wearing in the video, James could be wearing No. 6.

Not too much information on Space Jam: A New Legacy has been released this year. Back in May, James revealed the name of the movie as well as the logo. Filming began last summer, and the set the released date is July 16, 2021. This past weekend, audio of James' speech while on set was obtained by TMZ. This was the NBA star's farewell speech as filming came to an end in September 2019.

"I showed up on set — on June 17 — and I grabbed my first script," James told the crew. "I grabbed it and in the far right corner, that f—ing thing said 'Day 1 of 58 days.' I was like, 'Bron, what the f—?' No matter how long you're together — you know, two months, three months — when you are together 12, 13, 14 hours a day, five days a week, sometimes six, you become family." James then talked about his childhood, growing up with no father in his life. He also mentioned that he never should have made it out of Ohio and into the NBA.

There is pressure for Space Jam: A New Legacy to be successful since the first movie was a huge hit. While not getting a ton of praise from critics, Space Jam made over $230 million at the box office. The film starred Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Danny DeVito and Theresa Randle. Some of the cartoon characters featured were Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd and Porky Pig.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James said in 2018. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams."