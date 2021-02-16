Rob Gronkowski Posts Loving Valentine's Day Tribute to Girlfriend Camille Kostek

✖

Rob Gronkowski just won his fourth Super Bowl, and his longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, was there every step of the way. For Valentine's Day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end went to Instagram to send a message to the former Sports Illustrated Swim cover star. Along with the message, Gronkowski also posted a photo of the couple after the Buccaneers' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

"Happy Valentines Day to my baby [Camille Kostek] of the hardest workers I know, always cheering me on, always caring and always there for anything that I need!" he wrote. "Keep [never not dancing] my [heart emoji]!!" Kostek also posted a Valentine's Day photo of her and Gronkowski, writing, "My love, my friend, my Valentine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk)

Gronkowski and Kostek have been dating since 2015. Kostek is a former New England Patriots cheerleader and has made moves in the modeling and TV world. Along with being seen on Sports Illustrated, Kostek will be the on-field host for the TBS game show Wipeout, which will start airing on April 1.

"I have been doing hosting since I was in the seventh grade," Kostek told PopCulture.com in November. "I was the girl reporting the morning news, letting you know what the weather of the day was and what we are going to have for lunch. I was really setting myself up for ultimately having a life like this."

Gronkowski retired from the NFL after the 2018 season after spending nine years with the Patriots. He returned to the league last season, joining Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, which was a good move as the team won their first Super Bowl since 2002. And along with Gronkowski winning his fourth title, Brady has now won seven Super Bowl championships.

"I just played 20 games, the most games I've ever played. I didn't miss a practice, didn't miss a game," Gronkowski said on Good Morning America last week. "I feel like I'm 18 years old right now, I got no injuries at all. Just playing a full season like that, I feel fresh. I truly feel like the best I've ever felt." Gronkowski will be an unrestricted free agent in March but is planning to be back with the Buccaneers for the 2021 season.