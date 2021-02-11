'Wipeout' 2021 Revival Premiere Date and Trailer Revealed

✖

The Wipeout revival has a premiere date, TBS announced. The network is bringing twenty episodes of slips, falls, and wins to households beginning on Thursday, April 1 at 9/8c. With new hosts John Cena (Fast & Furious, Suicide Squad), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), and model Camille Kostek, the fresh spin on the popular obstacle competition series promises "new format twists and elements that will push the athleticism and willpower of each contestant pairing to even greater extremes, all while delivering more than a few epic fails."

The new game has been constructed into three rounds and now features a three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to put its competitors to the ultimate test. Of course, producers couldn't bring the show back without the iconic big red balls.

"Wipeout is the show that quarantine has been begging for…it has something for everyone in the family,” Corie Henson, EVP of TNT/TBS/truTV unscripted fare, said in a statement. “John and Nicole are the best pairing of 2021 and together with Camille, they bring the perfect balance of wit and cheerleading. We’ve created an edgier version of the original that fuses extreme athleticism with laugh-out-loud moments that fans of the show will be talking about long after the episode airs.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on the revived series was temporarily paused in November following the death of one contestant after finishing the new obstacle course. A coroner determined the death was due to a heart attack that was caused by an undetected coronary artery disease.

Currently, Cena is filming a new series in Vancouver called Peacemaker. The star says the new project is the reason behind his absence from WWE's biggest event: Wrestlemania. "Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return, I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down," he told Sports Illustrated. "Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July."

“It’s very difficult to say because I know it’s going to be disappointing for a lot of people, but according to the letter of regulation right now, there is no mathematical way I can be at WrestleMania this year," he said. Peacemaker will premiere on HBO Max.