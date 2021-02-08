Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Cheers on Buccaneers With Gisele Bundchen

✖

Camille Kostek had a lot of fun at the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The 28-year-old model and actress shared a video of herself celebrating the Tampa Buccaneers' Super Bowl win with fellow model Gisele Bundchen. Kostek's boyfriend is Buccaneers tight end, Rob Gronkowski, while Bundchen is married to the team's quarterback Tom Brady.

Last week, Kostek interviewed Brady for Entertainment Tonight. She asked the now seven-time Super Bowl champion how Gronkowski is like when he's on the field. "I feel like, of all people in Rob's life, you and I spend probably some of the most time with him," Kostek told Brady. "I know at-home Rob and know football, locker-room Rob. So what's feel-good-got-a-couple-of-TB-12-workouts-in, locker room, geared-up for Super Bowl Rob?"

Aww man, you know what? He's super excited because he feels so good," Brady replied. "He's played 20 games this year. I think it's the most he's ever played in his career," the quarterback replied. "He's one of the most unique people, as you know. Just being around him, he's so positive."

Brady and Gronk have won four Super Bowls together with the first three coming when they were with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski retired from the NFL after winning his third Super Bowl in 2018 but returned to the league when Brady signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers in March. Gronk was still under the rights of the Patriots, which to the team trading him to Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski didn't have his best season, but he made plays when the Bucs needed it the most. In the Super Bowl, Gronkowski caught six passes for 67 and two touchdowns to help the Bucs beat the Chiefs 31-9. Gronk's performance helped Brady win his fifth Super Bowl MVP, the most in NFL history. Both Brady and Gronk were named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in December 2019.

Kostek and Gronkowski have been dating since 2015. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson, Kostek hinted at a possible engagement. "I'm hoping that he's smart enough to ask my friends or my sisters," she said when talking about the type of engagement ring she wants, as reported by PEOPLE. "For me, right now we're focusing on the big [Super Bowl] ring."