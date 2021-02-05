Super Bowl 2021: Camille Kostek Interviews Tom Brady Ahead of His and Her Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski's Big Game

✖

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which can be seen for free online. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are looking to give the Bucs their first Super Bowl win since 2002, and Gronk's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is looking to get some information from Brady before the big game. Kostek recently interviewed Brady for Entertainment Tonight and wanted to know what Gronkowski is like on the field.

"I feel like, of all people in Rob's life, you and I spend probably some of the most time with him," Kostek told Brady. "I know at-home Rob and know football, locker-room Rob. So what's feel-good-got-a-couple-of-TB-12-workouts-in, locker room, geared-up for Super Bowl Rob?" Brady went on to talk about Gronk's durability during the season as he played in 20 games.

"Aww man, you know what? He's super excited because he feels so good," Brady replied. "He's played 20 games this year. I think it's the most he's ever played in his career," the quarterback replied. "He's one of the most unique people, as you know. Just being around him, he's so positive. I think everybody wishes in their next life they can come back as Rob just because he's got such a great personality about him. Just his way of being positive and he's a really high achiever."

Gronkowski and Brady know each other well as they won three Super Bowls together during their time with the New England Patriots. After the 2018 season, Gronkowski retired from the NFL but returned this season when Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs in March. Gronkowski was still under contract with the Patriots, so the team had to trade him to Tampa.

"I've known him for a long time and I'm just so proud of all of his accomplishments," Brady added. "He's an amazing guy and I know, for both of us, we rely on each other for different things. I'll be looking for him this Sunday, so that's the most important thing."

Kostek and Gronkowski have been dating since 2015. The two met in 2013 when Kostek was on the Patriots cheerleading squad. Kostek is keeping busy as she will be an on-field host for the upcoming TBS game show Wipeout. She also stars in the upcoming film Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds.