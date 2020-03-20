Tom Brady to Earn $50 Million With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The question now is how much will he make and how long is his contract? According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brady’s contract is for two years and will earn $50 million, which is all guaranteed. The contract also includes $9 million in incentives, which will be $4.5 incentives per season. One of the other conditions with the contract is Brady can’t be traded and can’t be hit with the franchise tag.

On Friday morning, Brady took to Instagram to post a photo of him signing the contract. He wrote: “Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the [Buccaneers] for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1.”

Brady joins the Buccaneers after spending the last 20 years with the England Patriots. On Tuesday, Brady announced he wasn’t returning to New England and ended his run as the most successful quarterback in NFL history. He led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances while winning six and is a four-time Super Bowl MVP winner.

“Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that,” he said. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Brady ranks second in all-time passing yards (74,571) and passing touchdowns (541). He has been named to the All-Pro Team five times while being named to the Pro Bowl 14 times.