Paulina Gretzky Deletes Maskless Birthday Party Video After Backlash

Paulina Gretzky took a lot of heat for her birthday celebration video she posted on Instagram, and it led her taking it down. Shortly after posting a video where she is celebrating her 32nd birthday with her friends, Gretzky's video was no longer seen on her Instagram feed. While no explanation was given, it's likely she made the decision to delete the video because she was being criticized for not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"IM SO GRATEFUL FOR EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU. YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW SPECIAL YOU MADE ME FEEL AHD ILL NEVER FORGET IT," Gretzky wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Fans quickly went after Gretzky on Instagram.

"This is soooo irresponsible to show off when people have lost lives," one person wrote. Another asked if Gretzky was having a Corona party due to the lack of masks and social distancing. And another person had a strong message for Gretzky and her friends.

"Covid is still a thing... hope you guys get sick." Gretzky and her friends were in the Bahamas, and the country has its share of COVID-19 protocols. Visitors can apply for a travel health visa, which requires a negative coronavirus test no more than five days before arrival. Visitors also have to follow specific guidelines, including curfews and lockdowns in place. There are also rules regarding masks but aren't required while on the beach.

"Face masks are not mandatory on the beach but must be worn in all other public spaces that surround the beach and while entering and exiting the beach," Bahamas.com states. "Social distancing is mandatory on the beach. All persons, including Bahamian residents and visitors, are subject to a new fine of $250 or a penalty of one month imprisonment, or both if they are found not wearing face masks in areas where it is required."

Other than deleting the video, Gretzky seemed to enjoy her birthday. In one of her Instagram posts, Gretzky is seen celebrating in a rainbow dress. And in her latest post, the fiancee of 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson poses on the beach in a rainbow bikini. This comes after she posted a very revealing photo of her wearing nothing but a straw hat while vacationing at St. Barths.