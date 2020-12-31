Watch: Paulina Gretzky Dances in Crop Top and Bike Shorts With Dustin Johnson

✖

Paulina Gretzky is turning heads in a new video. The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky posted a new video on social media where she's dancing to the song "Dilemma" by Nelly and Kelly Rowland. Paulina Gretzky is wearing a black crop top and black bike shorts while holding on to a golf club. Her fiance, Dustin Johnson, also makes appearing in the video multiple times.

Gretzky and Johnson are closing out 2020 in the best way possible. While the year was rough for many, the last couple of months have been good for the couple. In November, Johnson won the Masters, which was his second major championship. Johnson and Gretzky have been celebrating since, but Gretzky went viral when she posted a photo of herself wearing nothing but a straw hat while vacationing in St. Barths.

Last week, the couple celebrated Gretzky's 32nd birthday in the Bahamas. She posted a video of her celebrating with all her friends but then took the video down when fans called her out for not wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her last post on Instagram shows her wearing a rainbow bikini while on the beach.

"I used to run every day, and I absolutely loved it," Gretzky said in an interview with Golf Digest in 2014. "It was like meditation for me. I also loved kickboxing. What really kept me in great shape was dancing. Lately, I've been constantly on the go, so I don't get to run much anymore. Now I'm doing workout videos every day. If you don't want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube."

Gretzky has been engaged to Johnson since 2013 and they have two kids together. "The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin. It's what makes me happiest, and I don't think there's anything wrong with that," she said in the Golf Digest interview. "It's important for people to realize it's OK to be happy in love. If you don't want to give up something, that's OK. But if you're in love and have to give up something, that's OK, too."