Paulina Gretzky Returns to Instagram With New Photo After Hiatus

Paulina Gretzky is back. On Friday, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and the fiancee of pro golfer Dustin Johnson made a rare appearance on her Instagram story and wrote “IM BAAAAACK," with a photo of her in all black (see the photo here). Gretzky didn't elaborate on what she's back from, but OutKick.com believes she could become more active on social media again.

Gretzky, 31, has posted anything on her Instagram page since April 20. The post before that came on March 2 when she attended a wedding. Those are Gretzky's only two Instagram posts for 2020, as the third post on her page is from December 2019. That post got Johnson to respond.

"So beautiful! Love you so much." Johnson wrote. The Instagram Story post by Gretzky could mean that she's 100 percent healthy. In early October, Johnson announced he tested positive for COVID-19, but there is no indication that Gretzky also had the virus. "Obviously, I am very disappointed," Johnson said in a statement. "I was really looking forward to competing this week but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the TOUR's medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me."

Fans are not sure what Gretzky is "back" from, but they are looking forward to what's next. The swimsuit model has gained a big following on Instagram with her photos and videos. She also has a Twitter account but hasn't posted anything on her account since 2014. In that same year, Gretzky spoke to Golf Digest about her relationship with Johnson.

"At the end of 2011, my mom played with Dustin in the Wednesday pro-am at Tiger's tournament at Sherwood," she said. She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I'm sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here's this really cute guy." Gretzky also talked about being engaged to Johnson.

"The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin," she stated. "It's what makes me happiest, and I don't think there's anything wrong with that. It's important for people to realize it's OK to be happy in love. If you don't want to give up something, that's OK. But if you're in love and have to give up something, that's OK, too."