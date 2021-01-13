Paulina Gretzky Spotted out With 'Southern Charm' Stars in Wake of Birthday Controversy

✖

Paulina Gretzky is hanging out with the stars of Southern Charm. On Monday, Gretzky, 32, posted a video on her Instagram story that showed her with fiancee Dustin Johnson and Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. The video shows the group dancing to the song "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, according to Page Six. This comes after Gretzky took some heat for celebrating her birthday in the Bahamas without wearing a mask.

The group was in Aspen enjoying the start of the new year. Johnson is coming off a huge 2020 season as he won the Masters in November. He was also named PGA Tour Player of Year and won the Fed Ex Championship. In an interview with Golfweek back in September, Johnson talked about how much Gretzky means to him.

"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," Johnson said. "And they’ll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they’re the most important thing." After winning the Masters, Johnson expressed how much he loves his family and he couldn't have done it without them.

"It means so much to me … it means so much to my family, Paulina, the kids," Johnson said after the tournament. "They know it’s something that I’ve always been dreaming about and it's why I work so hard. To finally have the dream come true, I think that’s why you see all that emotion."

In 2014 Gretzky, talked about how she met Johnson. "At the end of 2011, my mom played with Dustin in the Wednesday pro-am at Tiger's tournament at Sherwood," Getkzky said in an interview with Golf Digest. "She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I'm sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here's this really cute guy. I didn't stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing." Southern Charm began airing on Bravo in 2014. Conover has appeared in all seven seasons while Kroll has been part of the main cast for the last three. The seventh season began airing in October.