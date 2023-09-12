Patrick Mahomes' Message to Aaron Rodgers After Injury Causes Backlash on Social Media

Patrick Mahomes took some heat for a mistake he made on social media. When he saw Aaron Rodgers get injured in the Monday Night Football game, he went on the platform formerly known as Twitter, and originally wrote, "Hate that man... Praying for the best."

This led to some fans calling Mahomes out because they thought he was saying that he hated Rodgers. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback then edited the post and placed a comma by "that." And in a follow-up post, Mahomes wrote, "Knew i was going to need that edit button on here one of these days."

Rodgers suffered the injury in the first quarter when Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd brought him down for a sack. The star quarterback tried to get back up but went back to the ground before being helped off the field. On Tuesday, Rodgers had an MRI, and it was revealed that Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon, meaning he will miss the rest of the 2023 season. Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The expectations for Rodgers and the Jets were high since he led the Packers to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season. However, his 2023 season lasted just four snaps.

I always knew you hated that man 😉 — Chiefs Kingdom Memes – CKM (@kcchiefsmmz) September 12, 2023

On Oct. 1, the Jets are scheduled to face Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. With Rodgers injured, it means he has never faced Mahomes in an NFL game. In 2019, the Packers and Chiefs took the field, and while Rodgers played in the game, Mahomes didn't as he was dealing with an injury. The Packers and Chiefs faced off again in 2021, but in the game, Mahomes played while Rodgers didn't.

Rodgers will turn 40 in December and is under contract with the Jets through the 2025 season. But with him suffering a serious injury, his future with the team could be in question. There is no indication Rodgers will retire after the injury, but will Rodgers be ready to go when the 2024 season kicks off? Rodgers will do everything he can to be back with the team next summer, and the Jets will do what they can to help him get 100 percent healthy as they invested a lot to acquire him from Green Bay.