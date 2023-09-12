Aaron Rodgers Injured Just Minutes Into New York Jets Debut
The New York Jets have ruled out Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the game.
Aaron Rodgers' debut with the New York Jets did not go as planned. Just minutes into the Jets' first drive, the Buffalo Bills' Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers. The quarterback, who the Green Bay Packers traded to the Jets during the off-season, suffered an injury to his lower body during the play. (NBC Sports reports it to be an injury to his left ankle.)
As shown on the ESPN broadcast, Rodgers sat down on the field, before soon walking off. He was eventually carted off from the sidelines. The Jets soon ruled him out for the remainder of the game against the Bills. Zach Wilson is now playing quarterback for the Jets in light of Rodgers' injury.
Reactions to the moment could be summed up as shock and awe. Aaron Rodgers' move to the Jets has been one of the biggest moments going into the 2023-2024 NFL season. Plus, Rodgers' personal life off the field had drawn in even more eyeballs and expectations to his New York debut. Continue on to see the play where Rodgers went down and the reactions from around the football world — including Peyton Manning.
Watch: Aaron Rodgers Gets Sacked, Injures Ankle
Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V— ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023
The above clip from ESPN's X account shows the replay of the moment from multiple angles. Joe Buck provides commentary.
Peyton Manning's Reaction to Aaron Rodgers' Injury on 'Manningcast'
Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli Manning, reacted to the moment in question like during Manningcast, ESPN's alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football. Manning clocked that Rodgers was dealing with an ankle issue once he went down.
Peyton Manning 'Cannot Believe' Aaron Rodgers Is Hurt
"Holy cow! I cannot believe this."
Peyton was shook by Aaron Rodgers' early injury. pic.twitter.com/rhmSXMW6O5— ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023
In a second clip from Manningcast (shared to X), Peyton Manning is just in disbelief over the situation. He hoped Rodgers would get taped up and return to the game.
John McEnroe on Aaron Rodgers' Injury: 'You Cannot Be Serious'
Tennis legend John McEnroe was the guest on Manningcast just minutes after the injury occurred. He shared his thoughts with the brothers; he, too, was in shock over the ordeal.
Patrick Mahomes Sends Well Wishes to Aaron Rodgers
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes also reacted to the moment just after it happened. "Hate that, man…" Mahomes posted on X. "Praying for the best."
Will Neff on Aaron Rodgers Being Injured During New York Jets Debut: 'NOT LIKE THIS.'
Just waiting for that air plane engine to fall into my bed room. pic.twitter.com/20vwOhleEu— Will Neff (@TheWillNeff) September 12, 2023
Twitch streamer and former Attack of the Show! co-host Will Neff is a New York Jets superfan and is not having a great night in light of the QB's injury. On X, he declared, "NOT LIKE THIS" in a follow-up to his own wish for Rodgers' safety. He added, "Gotta love it. Aaron didn't even complete a pass for the Jets. Oh well. Good for a laugh." Neff also referenced the movie Donnie Darko when lamenting the Jets' bad luck.
New York Jets Fans Are Beyond Depressed
Stunned. #Jets pic.twitter.com/hBlUkaHx2F— StacyGSGreenberg (@StacyGSG) September 12, 2023
Neff isn't the only disappointed New York Jets fan. Tons of fans expressed their heartbreak over Rodgers' injury as they wait and see the QB's status for the rest of the year.
New York Jets Fans Now Wait for an Update on Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets day in one picture✅ pic.twitter.com/BrGh0iRNXo— IAM Logics (@Alphapapadop) September 12, 2023
Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for further updates on Aaron Rodgers' condition as they come in.