Aaron Rodgers Injured Just Minutes Into New York Jets Debut

Aaron Rodgers' debut with the New York Jets did not go as planned. Just minutes into the Jets' first drive, the Buffalo Bills' Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers. The quarterback, who the Green Bay Packers traded to the Jets during the off-season, suffered an injury to his lower body during the play. (NBC Sports reports it to be an injury to his left ankle.)

As shown on the ESPN broadcast, Rodgers sat down on the field, before soon walking off. He was eventually carted off from the sidelines. The Jets soon ruled him out for the remainder of the game against the Bills. Zach Wilson is now playing quarterback for the Jets in light of Rodgers' injury.

Reactions to the moment could be summed up as shock and awe. Aaron Rodgers' move to the Jets has been one of the biggest moments going into the 2023-2024 NFL season. Plus, Rodgers' personal life off the field had drawn in even more eyeballs and expectations to his New York debut. Continue on to see the play where Rodgers went down and the reactions from around the football world — including Peyton Manning.