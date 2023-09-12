Aaron Rodgers Tears Achilles Tendon, out for the 2023 Season

Aaron Rodgers will not be making a run at the Super Bowl with the New York Jets this year. According to ESPN, the four-time NFL MVP quarterback tore his Achilles tendon in the game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, which means he will miss the rest of the 2023 season. Rodgers suffered the injury on just his fourth regular-season snap with the Jets. He went down early in the first quarter after trying to spin out of a sack by Bills defense end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers tried to get up but sat back down and was helped off the field. He had an MRI on Tuesday to confirm the injury.

After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters he believed Rodgers had an injury to his Achilles. "That's the part that sucks," Saleh said after the Jets defeated the Bills 22-16 in overtime. "I'm going to enjoy this win. Winning in the NFL is hard regardless of who the quarterback is. But personally, I don't hurt for me, I don't hurt for the locker room. I hurt for Aaron. I'm still going to say a prayer, hold out hope. My heart's with Aaron now, no one else."

Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. As part of the trade, the Packers get a second-round draft pick from the Jets. If Rodgers played 65 percent of the Jets' snaps this year, the draft pick would be a first-round choice for Green Bay.

The injury means that Zach Wilson will take over as the Jets' starting quarterback. In the game against the Bills, Wilson, 24, threw for 140 yards and one touchdown in the victory. The Jets selected Wilson No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he has made 22 starts in two seasons. In his career, Wilson has thrown for 4,162 yards with 16 touchdowns, 19 interceptions and he has an 8-14 record.

Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, was hoping to lead the Jets to their first Super Bowl win since the 1967 season. While playing for the Packers, Rodgers led the team to five NFC Championship appearances, one NFC title win and one Super Bowl victory. He has also been selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times and is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.