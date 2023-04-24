Green Bay Packers to Trade Aaron Rodgers in Blockbuster Deal

Aaron Rodgers is playing for a new team for the 2023 NFL season. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers have agreed to trade the star quarterback to the New York Jets. In the deal, the Packers get the Jets' first-round pick in this year's draft (No. 13 overall) as well as the team's second-round pick (No. 42), sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. Along with Rodgers, the Jets get the Packers' first-round pick (No. 15) and a fifth-round pick (No. 170). On The Pat McAfee Show back in March, Rodgers said that it was his intention to play for the Jets, per Pro Football Talk.

Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005 but became the starter in 2008. During his time in Green Bay, Rodgers was named NFL MVP four times and led the Packers to a Super Bowl title during the 2010 season. But since the Super Bowl win, Rodgers has had a hard time getting the Packers back to the big game, playing in the NFC Championship four additional times and losing all of them.

Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the New York Jets, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/eWbs1tDsu4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

The 2022 season was a challenging one for Rodgers and the Packers. The team finished 8-9 on the year, and Rodgers had one of his worst seasons, throwing 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, the second-highest total in his career. The 12 picks Rodgers threw is also the first time he recorded double-digit interceptions since the Super Bowl year in 2010.

After the Packers' final game of the 2022 season, Rodgers talked about making a decision on his future. "It's a feeling," Rodgers said, per the Packers' official website. "Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself? Do I want to go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is it time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team?"

Packers running back Aaron Jones made it clear he wanted Rodgers to stay. "I definitely keep seeing that everywhere the Jets want him, but as of right now, he's in Green Bay if he comes back and plays," Jones said on the NFL Network, per Pro Football Talk. "I don't want him going anywhere. You guys can have one of those veteran quarterbacks. Jimmy G, he's a winner and they can win with him. I like Jimmy G."