Watch: Paige Spiranac Nails Golf Simulator Shot In New Video

Winter is here and many golf courses are closed for the season. Fans of the historic sport don't have the ability to test their skills in the real world, but golfer Paige Spiranac is finding other ways to keep fresh. She recently showed off her golf swing while working with a simulator.

Spiranac posted a video on Instagram showing her lining up in front of the simulator and smacking the ball with her club. The ball in real life simply hit the simulator's sheet and came to a rest on the ground. The virtual version, on the other hand, traveled much farther. The tracker showed the ball traveling a distance of 242.9-plus yards and landing next to a target on the virtual grass.

"Winter is coming, and usually that means you’re putting the golf clubs in the garage… but you don’t have to anymore! You can go to [X-Golf America] year round, which means more golf [heart eyes emoji] I’m curious, where are you guys from?" Spiranac wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Spiranac became an ambassador for X-Golf earlier in 2020. She partnered with the golf simulation company after first testing out one of their facilities. Spiranac then continued to help promote the company's plan to expand and open even more facilities.

"A while ago I went to X-golf for the first time and fell in love with it! It’s an indoor golf facility but unlike anything I’ve seen before," Spiranac said after first partnering with X-Golf. "You have access to the best technology with the simulator, but it’s also laid back, very affordable, and so much fun for golfers of all skill levels!

"I’m excited to be partnering with them and I can’t wait to share more about what we’ve been working on together once it’s safe for everyone to get back out there. I know this is a place you will all love to go to when it’s safe again," she added.

While she continued to work with X-Golf, Spiranac took time away from her TikTok account. She stopped posting videos in mid-June but made her return to the social media platform in early December. She did so with a clip featuring her at the driving range. She practiced her swing while Run-DMC served as the soundtrack for her swings. Spiranac didn't show where the ball went, but she smiled at the end and indicated a positive outcome.