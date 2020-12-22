Michel Strahan: His Best Snaps of 2020

Michael Strahan is a very busy man. The NFL Hall of Famer spends time working on FOX's NFL pre-game show while also serving as a co-host on Good Morning America. He is also the co-founder of SMAC Entertainment, a "multi-dimensional talent management, music, branding and production company." On top of his business pursuits, Strahan continues to provide constant updates about his life on social media.

Throughout 2020, Strahan has shown himself and members of his family enjoying a wide variety of pursuits. He has taken his twin daughters out for ice cream, celebrated his birthday with pizza and cake and hit the golf course on several occasions. Of course, Strahan also includes several posts highlighting his beloved dog, Enzo. Here are some of Strahan's best snaps from 2020.