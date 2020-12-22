NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan Unveils Epic Christmas Tree

✖

Michael Strahan is in the holiday spirit and is fully ready for Christmas day. He even has the tree decorated, complete with lights and ornaments. Strahan also put a fancy tree skirt at the bottom to complete the design and then revealed the finished product on social media.

Strahan posted a photo of his tree on Instagram Monday, showing that he is fully prepared for the holiday. "We are ready for [Christmas] in the Strahan home! The holiday season is upon us and Happy Holidays to you!! [Christmas Tree]" he wrote in the caption of the post. Many people responded and said that the tree was beautiful and then wished the Hall of Famer and his family a very merry Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan)

The massive Christmas tree is not the only piece of foliage that Strahan designed in time for the holiday season. He also showed off some outdoor decorations with a post about his beloved dog, Enzo. Strahan showed the pup standing on top of a covered outdoor couch. Several bushes covered in lights sat just behind him and added a festive atmosphere.

While Strahan is fully prepared for the holiday season, he will not have extra time off to celebrate. The FOX NFL team has a game to cover on Christmas day. The Minnesota Vikings will head to New Orleans for a visit with the Saints. The battle is meaningless for the team in purple considering recent losses that knocked them out of playoff contention, but the Saints have to continue winning to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers.

With the game taking place on FOX, it will feature the top broadcast team in Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will continue to serve as the sideline reporters during the matchup. Prior to the game, the FOX Sports kickoff team will provide commentary and analysis about the matchup while making their picks about who will take care of business during the rare Friday battle. Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Strahan and Terry Bradshaw will be on hand for the show, along with Jimmy Johnson from his home.

Working on Christmas day may not be ideal, but Strahan will have the opportunity to enjoy Christmas Eve. The NFL is foregoing the weekly Thursday game in order to have the Vikings and Saints kick off the week. This change in schedule will let Strahan enjoy his fully-decorated tree.