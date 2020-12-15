Michael Strahan Shares Snoozy Snap of Dog Enzo

✖

Michael Strahan would love to have his dog's life. Earlier this month, the Good Morning America co-anchor and New York Giants legend went to Instagram to share a photo of his dog Enzo sleeping in the mid-morning. And based on what Strahan wrote in the caption, he wouldn't mind trading places.

"Who else wants to be Enzo and get to take a nap at 11am???" Strahan wrote. Strahan has posted his share of Enzo photos on Instagram. And in a recent post, the 49-year old Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed his custom cleats for the My Cause My Cleats campaign which had a photo on Enzo. Strahan was showing support for Patriot Paws, a company whose mission is to train service dogs for American veterans who are disabled.

"For [My Cause My Cleats], I am supporting [Patriot PAWS service dogs]. As an army brat and dog lover, it's a natural fit to help honor the memory of my dad," Strahan wrote in the Instagram post. "Patriot PAWS's mission is to train and provide service dogs of the highest quality at no cost to disabled American veterans and others with mobile disabilities to help restore their physical and emotional independence."

Strahan has made a name for himself in the media world. Before landing the gig on GMA, Strahan was a co-host on Live! With Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa. He was on the show for four years, and the two won the Daytime Emmy Award in 2015 and 2016 for "Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host." Then joined GMA in 2017, and the show won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Morning Program in 2017 and 2018.

During the NFL season, Strahan works as an analyst for Fox NFL Sunday and the Thursday Night Football Pregame Show. While doing that and being on Live! With Kelly and Michael, Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 as he was one of the best pass rushers in NFL history. He spent his entire career with the New York Giants and recorded 141.5 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries, four interceptions and two touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, won Defensive Player of the Year in 2001 and led the Giants to a Super Bowl win in 2007.