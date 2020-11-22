Michael Strahan's Twin Daughters Are Now Driving: 'My Cars Are Off-Limits'

✖

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and his family just reached a major milestone. He revealed that his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, are now learning to drive. Strahan posted a photo that showed them in the vehicle and also made one thing very clear — his cars are off-limits.

Strahan provided the update with a photo that showed one of his daughters in the driver's seat of a vehicle while another sat in the back. "Where does the time go??" he asked in the caption. Strahan also clarified that the daughters were parked when they took the photo. Several people responded to the former New York Giants star and showcased a mixture of excitement and concern.

"Awesome! They have a lot of cars to choose from," one fan commented on Instagram. Several others weighed in and said that the daughters need to "stay safe" while learning to drive. Although a few simply said that they completely understand the anxiety that Strahan is feeling after posting the photo.

Strahan sparked some comments when he said that his cars were off-limits, but there was a good reason. He has a large car collection with modern powerhouses and classics alike. According to a 2017 article by MotorTrend, the list of vehicles includes a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster, 2012 Rolls-Royce Drophead, 2015 Porsche GT3 RS, Mercedes SL65 Black Series, 1966 Mercedes-Benz 600 and a 1990 Lamborghini LM002 SUV among others. These high-priced vehicles are a far cry from the 1984 Volkswagen Golf GTI that he learned to drive in and would cost a considerable amount of money to repair.

"I love cars," Strahan told Men's Journal in 2019. "I don't have a favorite. That is the problem. I have a few that if you told me 'I had an opportunity to drive maybe one or two more times, what would I drive?' The first car I would drive would be my Porsche Carrera GT. V10, stick shift, only one Porsche ever made. It sounds like an F1 car because the engine was developed for an F1 racing program."

Strahan continued and explained that his second choice was a 1971 Ferrari Daytona. He said that the car was sexy and sleek with its V12 engine. Unlike the Carrera GT, however, the Ferrari is distinctly old-school and makes the driver smell like gasoline. Although Strahan said that there is "nothing sexier" than a man that smells like gasoline.