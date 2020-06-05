Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand to Donate $100M to Fight Racial and Social Injustice

✖

Michael Jordan is not happy about the death of George Floyd and wants to do something about it in a big way. On Friday, the Basketball Hall of Famer and the Jordan Brand announced it would be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations fighting racing and social injustice.

"The Jordan Brand is us, the Black community," Jordan and the Jordan Brand said in a joint statement. Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fight against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice. The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next."

The statement goes on and says: "Black Lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people. Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and great access to education."

When Jordan learned about Floyd's death he revealed what needs to happen next when it comes to preventing this from happening again. "I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others," he said in a statement. "We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systematic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all."

Floyd's death sparked outrage all across the country, which has led to protests and riots. It has also led to players and teams making donations such as Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan. Prescott has donated $1 million while Ryan has donated $500,000.