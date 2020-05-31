Michael Jordan Is 'Pained and Plain Angry' Over 'Ingrained Racism' Among Americans in US

✖

Michael Jordan has responded to George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. The six-time NBA champion and former Chicago Bulls star released a statement on Sunday. He said that he is "pained " and "plain angry" about the ingrained racism in the United States.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry," Jordan said in a statement. "I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough. I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others.

"We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to create justice for all. My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice."

Jordan joined the multitudes calling for change in wake of Floyd's death. There have been countless protests as millions demand justice. They want to see now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder and convicted. They also want to see systemic changes throughout the country for People of Color.

The NBA Hall of Famer is showing his support for those protesting, and he wants to see actual changes take place in the country. Several Twitter users agreed with him and expressed gratitude over his statement. Others, however, started arguments about his timing.

"A little late my guy," one person commented in response to Jordan's story. There were some Twitter users that felt he had waited "far too long" before dropping a statement. However, others rebuked them and said that Jordan was gathering his emotions instead of just immediately reacting with several tweets.

Regardless of Jordan's timing, there were millions that agreed with his statement. They expressed the belief that it's critical to be unified amid the ongoing protests about Floyd's death and law enforcement. Having the biggest name in sports voice his support provided some with the hope that change will take place.