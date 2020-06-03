Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott Pledges $1 Million to Fight Systemic Racism, Train Law Enforcement

✖

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott announced a massive donation on Wednesday. He pledged $1 million to improve police training and fight systemic racism. He did so through a long Instagram post expressing his thoughts about George Floyd's murder, protests and looting.

"As a black multiracial American, I am disgusted and unsettled!" Prescott wrote in his post. "I am as optimistic as they come! I try to find and understand the positive in every situation or aspect of my life. ... As our communities take action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George Floyd and every black life, I am with you!"

Prescott said that he has watched the protests and riots following Floyd's death, and he sees them as an attempt to show that "we black people" have rights. The Cowboys' QB said that these rights aren't perceived equally with their counterparts. Although Prescott said that he does not believe that violence is the answer.

As Prescott explained, he believes that the best path forward is to hold each other and the communities accountable. In addition, he specifically mentioned teaching each other about their differences in order to bring about change. Education is critical, which is why Prescott is pledging the money in order to further train law enforcement members. This money will help educate while addressing the "systemic racism" in the country.

"To the men and women that police our streets, I have the utmost respect for those of you with a passion for protecting and serving our communities," Prescott continued. "When you chose to wear a badge of a police officer, you pledged to PROTECT life and property through the enforcement of our laws and regulations. How can you claim to uphold the law when those within your ranks don't abide by it? You need to hold your own accountable! Each of you are as guilty as the men who stood beside Derek Chauvin if you do not stand up against the systemic racism plaguing our police forces nationwide."

The Cowboys' QB explained that he is dedicated to taking action. He said that he will act alongside those fighting for change and that he will help clean the streets and communities of violence and looting. However, he said that the most important part is removing the racism, racial-profiling and hate.