Black Man Dies in Minneapolis Police Custody After Video Shows Officer Kneeling on His Neck

A black man named George Floyd has died while in Minneapolis police custody, with the news coming as a video surfaced, showing an officer kneeling on his neck. According to CBS News, the incident took place on Monday evening while officers were responding to a "forgery in progress" call. When they arrived they found Floyd in his car and ordered him to exit.

"After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance," according to a police statement. "At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. … Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident." Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has since issued a statement, saying that the four officers involved have been fired. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted out about the development, calling it "the right call."

"I CAN'T BREATHE": Video shows George Floyd, a black man that police say was a possible "forgery" suspect, pleading with Minneapolis cops for air as they press a knee into his neck. Floyd loses consciousness and later dies. Click here for the full video: https://t.co/gD3hBFhbgL pic.twitter.com/h5SabBHR7M — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 26, 2020

Many gathered around to film the incident, with video footage capturing Floyd crying and telling police, "I can't breath" as the officer knelt on his neck. Many of those who gathered around to film also pleaded for Floyd, with a number of people heard echoing his cry of not being able to breathe. Floyd was also heard saying, "My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. … (I need) water or something. Please. Please. I can't breathe, officer. … I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe."

In a press conference Mayor Frey called Floyd's death "simply awful," and "wrong at every level." He added, "For the better part of the night I've been trying to find the words to describe what happened and all I keep coming back to is that he should not have died." Frey then went on to say, "What we saw was horrible, completely and utterly messed up. This man's life matters, he matters. He was someone's son, someone's family member, someone's friend. He was a human being and his life mattered."

Prominent civil rights attorney, and personal injury lawyer, Ben Crump, has been hired by Floyd's family to handle the case, and has since released a statement. "We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him into the police car and get off his neck," Crump said. "This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge."