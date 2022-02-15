Kanye West Booed by Fans at Super Bowl While Attending Game With Children

Kanye West did not receive a warm welcome from the fans who attended Super Bowl LVI. The 44-year-old rapper and producer attended the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. And when West was shown on the big screen above the field, the fans in the stadium began to boo him while watching the game with his children North and Saint, according to Newsweek.

This comes after West went on an Instagram rant against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson. This also came right before West broke up with his girlfriend Julia Fox, who began dating West on New Year’s Eve, “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” a representative for the Uncut Gems actress told E! News Monday.

West was one of the many celebrities who attended the game. The celebrities spotted at the gamer were Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Beyonce and Jay-Z. Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson got the fans hyped for the Super Bowl with a WWE-style introduction, and the halftime show was headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar with 50 Cent as a special guest.

As for the game, the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 to win their first Super Bowl while being in Los Angeles. The Rams won the Super Bowl in 2000 but were based in St. Louis at the time. This was the second consecutive year and second overall Super Bowl to feature a team playing and winning in its home stadium.

“I can’t say enough about the resilience of this team,” Rams coach Sean McVay said after the game. “Guys stepping up when they had to and it’s going to sound like a broken record, but that’s what makes this team great. That’s why they’re world champs. Our best players stepped up in the most crucial and critical moments. You end up losing some guys and guys were asked to step up. I just can’t say enough about how much I love this group. They play for one another. There’s something really powerful about being a part of something bigger than yourself and you can see that in the way these guys competed. Love these players. Love these coaches.”