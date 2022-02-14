Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show: Reactions to a History-Making Moment in Hip Hop

Hip hop fans got the treat of a lifetime during this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show. The event, sponsored by Pepsi, featured a lineup of some of hip hop’s biggest icons, making it the first full hip hop lineup in the sporting event’s history. Dr. Dre anchored the evening, and featured performances by Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem. Audiences were treated to west coast classics like “California Love,” 50’s iconic “In Da Club,” Blige’s “Family Affair,” Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” Lamar’s “We Gon Be Alright,” and Snoop’s “The Next Episode.” Anderson .Paak even played piano during Eminem’s set.

During a recent press conference, Dre expressed the significance of hip hop, and its relationship to sports, namely the NFL. “This should’ve happened a long time ago,” the Aftermath Records founder said. “Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to go on and do a fantastic show, and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us anymore in the future.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Viewers agreed. Social media reactions prove that hip hop is exactly what the Halftime show has been missing.

One for the books

https://twitter.com/r_lerose/status/1493030840049283083?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans across the country watching sang the songs word for word. It’s easy to imagine how audience members at the live show felt.

Tour anyone

https://twitter.com/AlexFarnworth/status/1493033349954392070?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The performers might as well join forces and make it a full-fledge tour. Social media users wouldn’t have it any other way.

Setting the standard

https://twitter.com/ThatGr8VoiceGuy/status/1493033791845281794?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

They were the first to do it. And anyone after has a hard measure.

No one bad performance

https://twitter.com/McDreamyWhoree/status/1493033669761683459?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The show was great from start to finish. Not one performer lacked or didn’t pull their weight.

Taking a stand

https://twitter.com/akie_stark/status/1493035146383020033?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The NFL has been vocal about its position on anyone taking a knee in opposition to police brutality against Black men and women. Eminem didn’t care, showing it’s more about the music for him.

Superhumans

https://twitter.com/Colombian_NYM/status/1493035697627881475?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Not all superheroes wear capes. And in the case of the performers for this year’s Super Bowl, it was proven.