Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Electrifies Super Bowl LVI at Kickoff

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson got Super Bowl LVI started the best way possible. The 49-year old actor and former WWE Superstar stood in the middle at the 50-yard-line at SoFi Stadium before the big game between the Los Angles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson then channeled his inner WWE with the “Finally the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles while throwing in the “for the millions … AND MILLIONS” phrases as he introduced the teams and got the fans fired up.

A few weeks ago, Johnson teased he was doing something big for the Super Bowl. “Very cool and big surprise I filmed for SUPER BOWL SUNDAY,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. “My playing in the [NFL] & Super Bowl dreams never came true. I may have failed, BUT I get lucky and win every time I can live vicariously thru the players living out THEIR DREAMS when they take the field.”

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1493007230794452993?s=20&t=bm_4W2wmr5ovsGsQbCE6lg

Before Johnson’s big Super Bowl intro, he kicked off the day with a pre-game speech. “Today, we celebrate something that’s never happened in 4.5 billion years on planet earth: Super Gold Sunday. The Super Bowl and the Olympic Games. The biggest game of the year and the greatest spectacle in sports. They have never happened on the same day until now,” Johnson said, per ComicBook.com “It’s about the Lombardi and the gold, silver, and bronze. It’s about touchdowns and twizzles, monstrous hits and the monobob. It’s about the idea that this game and these Games can achieve one of the most precious feats of all – bringing us all together for a celebration of who we are.”

Johnson missed out on the NFL after playing college football at the University of Miami. He did spend some time in the CFL, but after being cut, Johnson went on to have a legendary WWE career which led to him being one of the biggest movie stars in the world. He is in the pro football business as he is a co-owner of the XFL with Dani Garcia and RedBird Capital.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1493007201211805698?s=20&t=bciOfqH6Uu8C2V6sA7x6OA

“Guys I’m so excited to let you know that one year from today [January 4th], in exactly 365 days, we will kick off our official 2023 XFL training camps,” Johnson said in January. “I’m so excited about this – I know you guys are excited too – and all month long, this month, our team of XFL executives are out there scouting the next great players. And I can tell you this: As an XFL owner, and a man who has proudly put these calloused, dinosaur hands in the dirt all for the love of football, I can tell you that the XFL players will be the hardest, and hungriest players in the room.”