Kanye West and Julia Fox Break up After Recent Romance

Kanye West and Julia Fox marked Valentine’s Day by confirming their split. The two had a whirlwind romance that began over the New Year’s Eve holiday and went on several publicized outings during their brief relationship. Their split came after West’s explosive series of Instagram posts over the weekend, in which he lashed out at Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who is now dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” a representative for the Uncut Gems actress told E! News Monday. The statement came after West posted several bizarre Instagram posts over the weekend. In a post on Monday, West appeared to say he still wanted to reunite with Kardashian.

“I don’t have beef with Kim,” he wrote in all capital letters alongside a paparazzi picture of Kardashian and Davidson. “I love my family, so stop that narrative. I’m not giving up on my family. I bought this coat for Kim before SNL. I thought it was particularly special. I have faith that we’ll be back together.”

Fox, 32, and West, 44, started dating around the New Year’s Eve holiday. Fox, who shares a 1-year-old son with ex Peter Artemiev, wrote an Interview Magazine essay on Jan. 6 about their elaborate second date in New York City. Next, the two were seen at Paris Fashion Week, wearing startling all-black outfits.

During an episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits with Niki Takesh, Fox insisted the relationship was genuine and not an attempt to get more attention for herself. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,’” Fox told Takesh on Jan. 21. “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.” Fox later said she “really” did not care about the attention. “I just care about making my art and putting things into the world,” she said. “That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

At the start of February, their relationship was still going strong. However, a source told Page Six on Feb. 11 that the two were not exclusive. “Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy,” a source close to Fox said. “There is no jealousy or bad vibes.”

Another source told E! News on Feb. 10 that distance was starting to weigh heavily on the relationship. Fox is based in New York, while West is based in Los Angeles. “Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York,” the source said. “Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn’t take that on.” That source added that while two “remain close, their relationship has evolved.”

Kardashian and West married in May 2014, but Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. In April 2021, they agreed to end their marriage and have joint custody of their children. Kardashian and West are parents to North, 8, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 2, and Saint, 6. Kardashian started dating Davidson in November after she hosted an episode of SNL in October.