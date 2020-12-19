Jay Cutler: See the Former NFL QB's Best Holiday Snaps

Jay Cutler, the former NFL quarterback, is not suiting up for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos or Miami Dolphins anymore, but he is still turning heads. He is just doing so with his social media profile. Since walking away from the NFL and announcing that he and Kristin Cavallari were getting a divorce, Cutler has taken control of his Instagram account. He has since posted a multitude of updates showing life on his farm, new animals and trips to various states.

With the holiday season in full effect, Cutler is continuing to post entertaining updates. He has shown himself pursuing a new hobby and has provided an early look at his Christmas tree. Cutler even took part in a time-honored December tradition. He posted photos of the notorious Elf on a Shelf. Here are some of his best snaps from the holiday season.