Carrie Underwood and Her Sons Visit Jay Cutler's Farm

Carrie Underwood decided to take her sons on a trip to visit Jay Cutler's farm in Nashville. On Monday, the 37-year-old country music singer posted an Instagram of herself and her sons, Isaiah and Jacob, at Cutler's farm petting the mini cows. The boys are seen meeting Hank and Ruby and one of the mini cows gives a boy a "parting gift."

Underwood and Cutler are one of the few celebrities that call Nashville home. It's not clear how long the two have been good friends, but the fact Underwood and her sons were able to visit Cutler's farm could mean they have been friends for a while since Underwood was mentioned on the show Very Cavallari when Cutler and Kristin Cavallari were married. Underwood also has strong ties with the NFL as she sings the theme song for NBC's Sunday Night Football. She is returning for her eighth consecutive season and will perform "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."

"We are excited about this year’s new collaboration with Carrie, including scenes in the recording studio, and look forward to uniquely incorporating the game’s great fans," Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open, said in a press release. "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" is a re-work of the hit song "I Hate Myself for Loving You," by Joan Jett who was featured in the 2019 spot for SNF along with Underwood. NFL fans will be able to see Underwood perform the song on Thursday night when the season kicks off between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

Cutler played in the NFL for 12 seasons after spending four seasons at Vanderbilt. In 2017 after playing one season with the Miami Dolphins, Cutler revealed he was in a difficult place in his NFL career. "You are either forced to leave, or you lose the desire to do what’s required to keep going," Cutler said via Saturday Down South. "I'm in between those situations at this point in my life.

"Words can't express how grateful I am to everyone who helped me along my journey," Cutler continued. "I started playing tackle football at the age of 10 and was so lucky to have supportive parents and great coaches along the way that made my path possible. If I listed each person individually, this would quickly turn into an essay, but you know who you are and I wouldn't be in this situation without you. So thank you."