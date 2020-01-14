Watch: Jay Cutler Steps Behind the Bar to Serve Beer in New Orleans Ahead of Clemson vs LSU

Jay Cutler added bartender to his already burgeoning list of talents Sunday night ahead of the College Football Playoff Championship game, where he made a guest appearance behind the bar in New Orleans. Photos and videos made their way across social media of the former Chicago Bears quarterback slinging drinks at a Dos Equis party the night before the LSU Tigers took on the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Cutler himself took to Instagram to share a photo at the event, though he wasn’t behind the bar in the shot. “[Dos Equis] is telling me to tell you that tonight is the CFP National Championship,” he captioned the post.

“Most interesting man in the world,” one Instagram user commented on Cutler’s post.

Fans took delight in watching Cutler serve drinks to partygoers, along with former Bears tight end Martellus Bennett.

Others joked about Cutler’s nonchalant demeanor, which has also been made evident on his wife Kristin Cavallari‘s reality show, Very Cavallari. “Still looks like he can give a s—. Like, ‘Here’s your beer pal,’” one Twitter user wrote.

Cutler quickly became the breakout star of Very Cavallari over the past two seasons, where fans have grown to love his dry, sarcastic sense of humor. It appears that he will also be central to the ongoing third season, which premiered last Thursday. Cavallari said during the season premiere that she and friend Kelly Henderson, who was also featured heavily in seasons 1 and 2, had not spoken in months as a result of rumors surrounding an alleged affair involving Cutler.

“When Season 2 was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair,” Cavallari said. “Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true. It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it.”

Henderson is said to have discussed Cutler on social media. Cavallari claimed she tried to address the situation with Henderson to no avail. “I kept trying to reach out too her and talk to her about it and tell her how I was feeling and instead of her just owning her side of it and being like, ‘I’m sorry. Oh my god, that was never my intention,’ or whatever, she kept giving me pushback and would get really defensive,” Cavallari alleged, noting that Henderson “just stopped responding.”

Catch Cutler and Cavallari on Very Cavallari Thursdays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.