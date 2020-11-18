Gina Carano: What to Know About 'The Mandalorian' Star's MMA Career

Gina Carano currently has a recurring role on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. She plays Cara Dune, a former Alderaanian shock trooper that partners with the titular character in multiple episodes. She is also a veteran actor that has appeared in Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6 and the spy-themed Haywire among other films. Prior to her acting career truly taking off, Carano was a rising star in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. She achieved a record of 7-1 in her professional career, only losing to a future Bellator star. However, she actually started competitive fighting in a different style of match, one that sent her to foreign lands. Here's everything to know about Carano's MMA career.

Muy Thai Carano made her name in Mixed Martial Arts, but she actually started her career in Muy Thai. She achieved a record of 12-1-1 and took her talents overseas. One of her fights took place in Thailand, which was a dominant performance. Carano controlled her opponent during the bout, using well-timed leg kicks to keep the fighter off-balance. Her strikes consistently found the torso and head of the opponent, resulting in a nose that continued to bleed in the final round. Prior to the final bell ringing, Carano landed a flurry of elbows and punches to her opponent's head to truly cement the victory.

Strikeforce Following her Muy Thai career, Carano joined the Strikeforce promotion and took part in several historic events. She faced Elaina Maxwell at Strikeforce: Triple Threat in 2006, winning the fight by unanimous decision. She later defeated Maxwell once again while taking part in Strikeforce's first female fight. Carano also took part in the first televised female fight on Showtime when she defeated Julie Kedzie via unanimous decision in Showtime EliteXC. This bout ultimately earned the honor of "Fight of the Night."

First Submission Win Carano's victories over Maxwell put her on the map and led to several more bouts under the ProElite banner. She achieved her first victory by submission on Sept. 15, 2007, when she used a rear-naked choke to defeat Tonya Evinger. She did so during the first round and proved that she would be able to defeat upcoming opponents in a number of ways. She was not a fighter with only one strategy.

Making Weight Leading up to a bout against Kelly Kobold, there were questions about whether Carano would make weight. She had previously failed to reach 140 pounds prior to fighting Kaitlin Young. The fight still took place after Carano forfeited part of her fight purse, and she ultimately won. Despite the concerns, Carano made weight and faced off with Kobold. She controlled the fight and used both punches and kicks to score points, leading to a win by unanimous decision.

Body Issue Carano was one of several high-profile athletes to appear in "ESPN The Magazine" in 2009. She joined former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson and tennis great Serena Williams. Carano also made history with her appearance. She became the first MMA fighter to appear on the cover of the Body Issue, which featured her posing in a state of undress. Carano kickstarted a trend that led to several other features posing for the Body Issue, including Michelle Waterson, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor.

Cris Cyborg (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Carano's final fight in her MMA career took place against Cris Cyborg, who remains active in 2020. They faced off in the Strikeforce Women's Middleweight Championship on Aug. 15, 2009. Cyborg built up an early advantage during the fight, taking Carano to the mat and going for a leg log. The future Mandalorian star was able to escape, but her opponent quickly jumped on her neck for an attempted guillotine choke. Cyborg continued controlling the fight and secured the victory by TKO at 4:59 in the first round, marking the very first loss of Carano's career.