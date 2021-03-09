Disney CEO Speaks out on Gina Carano Firing From 'The Mandalorian'

✖

Actress Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian last month, and now Disney's CEO has spoken out about the situation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek spoke during the company's annual shareholders' meeting when he addressed Carano's firing from the Disney+ series. Chapek stated that politics had nothing to do with the decision to let Carano go. He explained that the choice was about "values that are universal" and that Disney wants to make content "reflective of the rich diversity of the world that we live in."

In a since-deleted post, Carano shared a graphic Holocaust-era photograph and wrote, "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children." She continued, "Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

In response to calls for her to be fired from The Mandalorian over her post, Lucasfilm revealed that she was no longer employed with the show or the studio. "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," the statement read. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano eventually issued a statement on the news, telling Deadline that she has a new film project in the works and adding, "They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them." Speaking about her new plans, Carano told the outlet that right-wing journalist Ben Shapiro and his Daily Wire company are "helping make one of my dreams...come true." That dream: to "develop and produce" her own film.

She added, "I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same."