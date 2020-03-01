Auto Club 400: MMA Fighter Cris Cyborg Attends Highly-Anticipated NASCAR Race

NASCAR will be in Southern California on Sunday for the Auto Club 400. Several prominent celebrities are expected to be on hand for the race, as well as the weekend’s festivities. MMA fighter Cris Cyborg will be in attendance following her victory during the Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship.

Cyborg has mentioned NASCAR several times in recent weeks, retweeting posts. This included the two Kobe Bryant tribute cars that will be driven by Ryan Blaney and William Byron. Cyborg also retweeted a hype video for the Auto Club 400.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Big things happening this weekend! #CyborgNation,” the MMA fighter wrote in the caption of a recent Twitter post. She showed herself at the car wash with her wrapped RV.

Cyborg signed with Bellator in September, inking the “largest contract” in MMA women’s history. She had been with the UFC since 2016 and had enjoyed considerable success. She suffered the second loss of her professional career after Amanda Nunes knocked her out at UFC 232 in December 2018.

However, Cyborg bounced back with a unanimous-decision win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. This fight fulfilled her contract with the company and set the stage for her leap to Bellator. UFC president confirmed this fact when he said that they would not be extending a new offer to Cyborg.

With her victory in the Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship, Cyborg registered the first “Grand Slam” of her MMA career. She is the first fighter to win titles in the UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC.

Cyborg will be looking for continued success in her Bellator career after capturing the women’s featherweight title. Although she will be spending Sunday at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Cyborg will not be the only celebrity on hand for this race. Several others will be in attendance, including Wilmer Valderrama, the cast of SEAL Team, Jenna Elfman, and Alexander Ludwig. The proximity to Los Angeles means that this will be a star-studded race, with both drivers and actors alike drawing attention.

The outcome of Sunday’s race is unknown, but Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are viewed as co-favorites. They each have 4-1 odds to secure a victory in Fontana. Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., and Brad Keselowski round out the top five drivers.

The NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 will be televised on FOX starting at 2:50 p.m. ET. The green flag starting the race is set to be waved at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images