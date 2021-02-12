Gina Carano Breaks Her Silence After Disney+ Fires Her From 'The Mandalorian'

✖

Gina Carano has broken her silence after being fired from The Mandalorian by Disney+ and Lucasfilm. Carano played Cara Dune in the hit series, but it was announced that she is no longer employed by the studio or streaming service after she shared an anti-Semitic post on social media. Now, the actress has issued her first statement since the news broke, telling Deadline that she has a new film project in the works and adding, "They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them."

Speaking about her new plans, Carano told the outlet that right-wing journalist Ben Shapiro and his Daily Wire company are "helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true." She added, "I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same."

Shapiro also issued a statement, saying, "We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob." He added, "We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep [canceling] those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star."

In a since-deleted post, Carano shared a graphic Holocaust-era photograph, and wrote, "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children." She continued, "Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

In response to calls for her to be fired from The Mandalorian over her post, Lucasfilm revealed that she was no longer employed with the show or the studio. "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," the statement read. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."