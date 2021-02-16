Gina Carano's Movie 'Haywire' Leaving Netflix in Wake of 'Mandalorian' Firing

✖

Gina Carano is already in hot water with Disney+, and now some suspect another streaming service is saying goodbye to her early. Carano's 2011 movie Haywire is leaving Netflix at the end of the month, and it now appears in the platform's "last chance to watch" section." While it may be that the licensing deal is simply running out, some fans are questioning the timing of this movie.

Haywire is an action thriller written by Lem Dobbs and directed by Steven Soderbergh, with an all-star cast that put Carano front and center. It was one of her first performances as an actress, and it has been on Netflix for a while now, but that will be changing soon. The movie was produced by Relativity Media, and was not a Netflix Original Film, so it was bound to leave the catalog eventually. Still, the timing strikes many fans as odd.

Carano has been all over the headlines this month since Disney announced that she will not be returning to The Mandalorian, or any other in-house productions. Carano has been playing Cara Dune in the Star Wars spin-off series for two seasons now, but her political commentary on social media has created mounting pressure for the company to fire her.

Carano finally crossed a line last week when she made an Instagram post comparing the plight of modern Republicans to that of Jewish people living in Nazi-era Germany. It read: "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors... even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

The post led to fresh outrage against Carano, and ultimately Disney announced that she was no longer a cast member on The Mandalorian. However, the company did not clarify whether she was fired for this comment in particular or whether the writers had even intended on bringing her character back in the next season.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," read a statement from LucasFilm. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano has now pivoted to working with far-right provocateurs like Ben Shapiro on upcoming projects, though fans still decry this as a form of censorship. Some are now leveling the same accusations at Netflix over the departure of Haywire.