Danica Patrick Shares Sunny Update While on Beach Getaway

Danica Patrick has a message for her fans. The former NASCAR star took to Instagram earlier this month to wish everyone a Happy New Year. She shared photos of her beach getaway where she was having fun with some of her close friends.

"Been a little busy being a mermaid and yogi lately," Patrick wrote. "I hope the new year brings the good contrast to 2020 that you desire." 2020 was an interesting year for Patrick. Along with staying busy with her projects, including her wine company and podcast, Patrick made a surprising move by calling things off with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The breakup occurred in July, and in September, Patrick had a message for her future boyfriend.

"The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts," Patrick said on Quibi's The Rachel Hollis Show. "Cause I've gotten to know me so much more. So it's gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that's the challenge with a relationship."

Rodgers is currently in playoff mode as the Packers face the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of postseason play on Sunday. In September, the two-time NFL MVP talked about he is now in a "better head space" following to split with Patrick.

"I have just a new and increased love of life," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "And I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can. And that's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And, and then surround yourself with people that you really enjoy."

Patrick, 38, stopped racing full-time in 2017 but competed in the 2018 Daytona 500 as well as the 2018 Indianapolis 500. In her career, Patrick won one IndyCar race and finished in the top 10 seven times in 191 NASCAR Cup Series races. She was named the Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year in 2005.